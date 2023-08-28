Julia Grabher vs. Xiyu Wang: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Julia Grabher, the No. 54-ranked player, and Xiyu Wang, the No. 95-ranked player, will come together on August 28 for a match in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
You can see Grabher attempt to hold off Wang on ESPN.
Julia Grabher vs. Xiyu Wang Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Grabher vs. Wang Matchup Info
- In her previous tournament, the Tennis in the Land, Grabher was beaten by No. 48-ranked Lin Zhu, 4-6, 1-6, in the Round of 16.
- In her last match in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land, Wang lost 3-6, 4-6 against Grabher.
- Grabher and Wang competed in the Round of 32 at the Tennis in the Land on August 21, 2023. Grabher won the match 6-3, 6-4.
- Grabher and Wang have matched up for two sets, and it's been Grabher who has taken the upper hand, claiming two of them. Wang has been victorious in zero sets.
- Grabher has taken 12 games versus Wang, good for a 63.2% winning percentage, while Wang has claimed seven games.
How to Watch Monday's US Open
- Daria Saville vs Clervie Ngounoue
- Maria Sakkari vs Rebeka Masarova
- Kateryna Baindl vs Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova
- Emma Navarro vs Magdalena Frech
- Fiona Ferro vs Victoria Azarenka
Grabher vs. Wang Odds and Probabilities
|Julia Grabher
|Xiyu Wang
|+190
|Odds to Win Match
|-250
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|34.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|71.4%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|42.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|57.6
