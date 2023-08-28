Julia Grabher, the No. 54-ranked player, and Xiyu Wang, the No. 95-ranked player, will come together on August 28 for a match in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

You can see Grabher attempt to hold off Wang on ESPN.

Julia Grabher vs. Xiyu Wang Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Grabher vs. Wang Matchup Info

In her previous tournament, the Tennis in the Land, Grabher was beaten by No. 48-ranked Lin Zhu, 4-6, 1-6, in the Round of 16.

In her last match in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land, Wang lost 3-6, 4-6 against Grabher.

Grabher and Wang competed in the Round of 32 at the Tennis in the Land on August 21, 2023. Grabher won the match 6-3, 6-4.

Grabher and Wang have matched up for two sets, and it's been Grabher who has taken the upper hand, claiming two of them. Wang has been victorious in zero sets.

Grabher has taken 12 games versus Wang, good for a 63.2% winning percentage, while Wang has claimed seven games.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Grabher vs. Wang Odds and Probabilities

Julia Grabher Xiyu Wang +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 42.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.6

