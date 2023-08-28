In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, Julia Grabher (ranked No. 54) meets Xiyu Wang (No. 95).

In this Round of 128 matchup, Wang is the favorite (-250) against Grabher (+190) .

Julia Grabher vs. Xiyu Wang Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Julia Grabher vs. Xiyu Wang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Xiyu Wang has a 71.4% chance to win.

Julia Grabher Xiyu Wang +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 42.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.6

Julia Grabher vs. Xiyu Wang Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of the Tennis in the Land on August 22, 2023 (her most recent match), Grabher was defeated by Lin Zhu 4-6, 1-6.

Wang is coming off a 3-6, 4-6 defeat to No. 54-ranked Grabher in the Round of 32 at the Tennis in the Land.

In her 39 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Grabher has played an average of 21.3 games.

On hard courts, Grabher has played 15 matches over the past year, totaling 20.8 games per match while winning 44.6% of games.

In her 45 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Wang is averaging 23.7 games per match and winning 50.7% of those games.

Wang has played 27 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 23.9 games per match and 9.8 games per set while winning 50.3% of games.

On August 21, 2023, Grabher and Wang played in the Tennis in the Land Round of 32. Grabher came out on top 6-3, 6-4.

Grabher and Wang have squared off in two sets against each other, with Grabher claiming two of them.

Grabher has won 12 games (63.2% win rate) against Wang, who has claimed seven games.

In their one match against each other, Grabher and Wang are averaging 19.0 games and 2.0 sets.

