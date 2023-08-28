Monday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a matchup between Kaja Juvan and Elisabetta Cocciaretto at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

You can watch ESPN to see Cocciaretto attempt to take down Juvan.

Kaja Juvan vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Juvan vs. Cocciaretto Matchup Info

In the qualifying round on Saturday, Juvan took down Himeno Sakatsume 2-6, 7-6, 6-4.

Juvan was eliminated by Kaia Kanepi (1-6, 4-6) on July 24 in the round of 32 of her last tournament, the Hamburg.

In her last match on August 14, 2023, Cocciaretto lost 5-7, 2-6 against Sloane Stephens in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

Juvan and Cocciaretto haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Juvan vs. Cocciaretto Odds and Probabilities

Kaja Juvan Elisabetta Cocciaretto +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 45.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.8

