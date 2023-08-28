Kaja Juvan vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a matchup between Kaja Juvan and Elisabetta Cocciaretto at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
You can watch ESPN to see Cocciaretto attempt to take down Juvan.
Kaja Juvan vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Juvan vs. Cocciaretto Matchup Info
- In the qualifying round on Saturday, Juvan took down Himeno Sakatsume 2-6, 7-6, 6-4.
- Juvan was eliminated by Kaia Kanepi (1-6, 4-6) on July 24 in the round of 32 of her last tournament, the Hamburg.
- In her last match on August 14, 2023, Cocciaretto lost 5-7, 2-6 against Sloane Stephens in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.
- Juvan and Cocciaretto haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Monday's US Open
- Emma Navarro vs Magdalena Frech
- Fiona Ferro vs Victoria Azarenka
- Kateryna Baindl vs Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova
- Taylor Townsend vs Varvara Gracheva
- Maria Sakkari vs Rebeka Masarova
Juvan vs. Cocciaretto Odds and Probabilities
|Kaja Juvan
|Elisabetta Cocciaretto
|+160
|Odds to Win Match
|-210
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|38.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|67.7%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|45.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.8
