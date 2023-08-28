Kaja Juvan vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
On Monday, Elisabetta Cocciaretto (No. 29 in the world) faces Kaja Juvan (No. 145) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
With -210 odds, Cocciaretto is the favorite against Juvan (+160) for this match.
Kaja Juvan vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Kaja Juvan vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Elisabetta Cocciaretto has a 67.7% chance to win.
|Kaja Juvan
|Elisabetta Cocciaretto
|+160
|Odds to Win Match
|-210
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|38.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|67.7%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|45.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.8
Kaja Juvan vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Trends and Insights
- Juvan defeated Himeno Sakatsume 2-6, 7-6, 6-4 in the qualifying round on Saturday.
- In her last match in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, Cocciaretto was defeated 5-7, 2-6 against Sloane Stephens.
- In her 27 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Juvan has played an average of 21.2 games.
- Juvan has played 21.8 games per match in her 12 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- Cocciaretto has averaged 21.6 games per match in her 40 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 51.2% of the games.
- In 22 matches on hard courts in the past year, Cocciaretto has averaged 21.0 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 50.4% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Juvan and Cocciaretto have not matched up on the court.
