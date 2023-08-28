On Monday, Elisabetta Cocciaretto (No. 29 in the world) faces Kaja Juvan (No. 145) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

With -210 odds, Cocciaretto is the favorite against Juvan (+160) for this match.

Kaja Juvan vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Kaja Juvan vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elisabetta Cocciaretto has a 67.7% chance to win.

Kaja Juvan Elisabetta Cocciaretto +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 45.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.8

Kaja Juvan vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Trends and Insights

Juvan defeated Himeno Sakatsume 2-6, 7-6, 6-4 in the qualifying round on Saturday.

In her last match in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, Cocciaretto was defeated 5-7, 2-6 against Sloane Stephens.

In her 27 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Juvan has played an average of 21.2 games.

Juvan has played 21.8 games per match in her 12 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Cocciaretto has averaged 21.6 games per match in her 40 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 51.2% of the games.

In 22 matches on hard courts in the past year, Cocciaretto has averaged 21.0 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 50.4% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Juvan and Cocciaretto have not matched up on the court.

