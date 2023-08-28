The Round of 128 of the US Open will see Katie Volynets and Xinyu Wang go head to head at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday, August 28.

Volynets' match with Wang can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Katie Volynets vs. Xinyu Wang Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Volynets vs. Wang Matchup Info

Volynets is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 win over No. 159-ranked Erika Andreeva in Friday's qualifying round.

In her most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Volynets fell in the round of 128 to No. 5-ranked Caroline Garcia, 4-6, 3-6 on July 3.

In her last match on August 24, 2023, Wang was defeated 7-5, 0-6, 5-7 against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the quarterfinals of the Tennis in the Land.

Volynets and Wang haven't played each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Volynets vs. Wang Odds and Probabilities

Katie Volynets Xinyu Wang +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 45 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55

