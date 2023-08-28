No. 124-ranked Katie Volynets will take on No. 53 Xinyu Wang in the US Open Round of 128 on Monday, August 28.

Compared to the underdog Volynets (+170), Wang is favored (-225) to advance to the Round of 64.

Katie Volynets vs. Xinyu Wang Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Katie Volynets vs. Xinyu Wang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Xinyu Wang has a 69.2% chance to win.

Katie Volynets Xinyu Wang +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 45 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55

Katie Volynets vs. Xinyu Wang Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Friday, Volynets advanced past No. 159-ranked Erika Andreeva, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

In her most recent match in the quarterfinals of the Tennis in the Land, Wang was defeated 7-5, 0-6, 5-7 versus Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Volynets has played 30 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 22.3 games per match.

On hard courts, Volynets has played 20 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.4 games per match while winning 53.7% of games.

Wang has played 44 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 21.8 games per match and winning 50.6% of those games.

Wang has played 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 22.6 games per match and 9.6 games per set while winning 51.1% of games.

Volynets and Wang have not competed against each other since 2015.

