Katie Volynets vs. Xinyu Wang: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
No. 124-ranked Katie Volynets will take on No. 53 Xinyu Wang in the US Open Round of 128 on Monday, August 28.
Compared to the underdog Volynets (+170), Wang is favored (-225) to advance to the Round of 64.
Katie Volynets vs. Xinyu Wang Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Katie Volynets vs. Xinyu Wang Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Xinyu Wang has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Katie Volynets
|Xinyu Wang
|+170
|Odds to Win Match
|-225
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|37.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|69.2%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|45
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55
Katie Volynets vs. Xinyu Wang Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round on Friday, Volynets advanced past No. 159-ranked Erika Andreeva, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.
- In her most recent match in the quarterfinals of the Tennis in the Land, Wang was defeated 7-5, 0-6, 5-7 versus Ekaterina Alexandrova.
- Volynets has played 30 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 22.3 games per match.
- On hard courts, Volynets has played 20 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.4 games per match while winning 53.7% of games.
- Wang has played 44 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 21.8 games per match and winning 50.6% of those games.
- Wang has played 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 22.6 games per match and 9.6 games per set while winning 51.1% of games.
- Volynets and Wang have not competed against each other since 2015.
