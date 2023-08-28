The Round of 128 at the US Open will feature Kayla Day and Sorana Cirstea matching up on Monday, August 28 in New York, New York.

Check out the Day-Cirstea match on ESPN.

Kayla Day vs. Sorana Cirstea Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Day vs. Cirstea Matchup Info

Day lost 6-7, 3-6 against Marie Bouzkova in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open (her last match).

Cirstea last played on August 16, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open and was defeated 6-2, 3-6, 5-7 by No. 8-ranked Maria Sakkari.

This is the first time that Day and Cirstea have faced each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Day vs. Cirstea Odds and Probabilities

Kayla Day Sorana Cirstea +270 Odds to Win Match -375 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 27.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 41.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.6

