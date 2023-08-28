Kayla Day vs. Sorana Cirstea: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 128 at the US Open will feature Kayla Day and Sorana Cirstea matching up on Monday, August 28 in New York, New York.
Check out the Day-Cirstea match on ESPN.
Kayla Day vs. Sorana Cirstea Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Day vs. Cirstea Matchup Info
- Day lost 6-7, 3-6 against Marie Bouzkova in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open (her last match).
- Cirstea last played on August 16, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open and was defeated 6-2, 3-6, 5-7 by No. 8-ranked Maria Sakkari.
- This is the first time that Day and Cirstea have faced each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Monday's US Open
- Maria Sakkari vs Rebeka Masarova
- Emma Navarro vs Magdalena Frech
- Kateryna Baindl vs Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova
- Daria Saville vs Clervie Ngounoue
- Taylor Townsend vs Varvara Gracheva
Day vs. Cirstea Odds and Probabilities
|Kayla Day
|Sorana Cirstea
|+270
|Odds to Win Match
|-375
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+35000
|27.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|78.9%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|41.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.6
