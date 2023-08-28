In a match scheduled for Monday, Sorana Cirstea (No. 30 in rankings) will face Kayla Day (No. 93) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

In the Round of 128, Cirstea is favored over Day, with -375 odds against the underdog's +270.

Kayla Day vs. Sorana Cirstea Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Kayla Day vs. Sorana Cirstea Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sorana Cirstea has a 78.9% chance to win.

Kayla Day Sorana Cirstea +270 Odds to Win Match -375 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 27.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 41.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.6

Monday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Kayla Day vs. Sorana Cirstea Trends and Insights

Day was defeated 6-7, 3-6 versus Marie Bouzkova in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open (her most recent match).

In the Western & Southern Open (her previous tournament), Cirstea was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 8-ranked Maria Sakkari, 6-2, 3-6, 5-7.

Through 21 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Day has played 21.9 games per match and won 52.0% of them.

Day has played 22.4 games per match in her 10 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Cirstea is averaging 22.9 games per match through her 40 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 50.7% of those games.

Cirstea has played 27 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 21.9 games per match and 9.9 games per set while winning 53.0% of games.

This is the first time that Day and Cirstea have matched up in the last five years.

