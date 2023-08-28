Kayla Day vs. Sorana Cirstea: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In a match scheduled for Monday, Sorana Cirstea (No. 30 in rankings) will face Kayla Day (No. 93) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
In the Round of 128, Cirstea is favored over Day, with -375 odds against the underdog's +270.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Kayla Day vs. Sorana Cirstea Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Kayla Day vs. Sorana Cirstea Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Sorana Cirstea has a 78.9% chance to win.
|Kayla Day
|Sorana Cirstea
|+270
|Odds to Win Match
|-375
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+35000
|27.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|78.9%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|41.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.6
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Monday's US Open Previews & Predictions
- Taylor Townsend vs Varvara Gracheva
- Rebecca Peterson vs Iga Swiatek
- Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Sloane Stephens
- Emma Navarro vs Magdalena Frech
- Fiona Ferro vs Victoria Azarenka
Kayla Day vs. Sorana Cirstea Trends and Insights
- Day was defeated 6-7, 3-6 versus Marie Bouzkova in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open (her most recent match).
- In the Western & Southern Open (her previous tournament), Cirstea was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 8-ranked Maria Sakkari, 6-2, 3-6, 5-7.
- Through 21 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Day has played 21.9 games per match and won 52.0% of them.
- Day has played 22.4 games per match in her 10 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Cirstea is averaging 22.9 games per match through her 40 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 50.7% of those games.
- Cirstea has played 27 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 21.9 games per match and 9.9 games per set while winning 53.0% of games.
- This is the first time that Day and Cirstea have matched up in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.