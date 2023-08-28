Kyle Higashioka vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Kyle Higashioka -- with a slugging percentage of .621 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on August 28 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rays.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka has nine doubles, nine home runs and 12 walks while hitting .231.
- Higashioka has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (35 of 70), with more than one hit nine times (12.9%).
- He has gone deep in 12.9% of his games this year, and 4% of his chances at the plate.
- Higashioka has an RBI in 26 of 70 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them.
- He has scored in 19 of 70 games (27.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|36
|.216
|AVG
|.243
|.264
|OBP
|.274
|.464
|SLG
|.351
|12
|XBH
|6
|6
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|17
|30/7
|K/BB
|30/5
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (2-5 with a 5.29 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up six earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 5.29 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .243 to his opponents.
