Laslo Djere vs. Brandon Nakashima: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a matchup between Laslo Djere and Brandon Nakashima at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
You can see Djere attempt to take down Nakashima on ESPN.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Laslo Djere vs. Brandon Nakashima Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Djere vs. Nakashima Matchup Info
- Djere is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 42-ranked Sebastian Baez, 3-6, 0-6, in the quarterfinals at the Winston-Salem Open.
- Nakashima most recently played on August 23, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Winston-Salem Open and was defeated 6-2, 4-6, 4-6 by No. 57-ranked Richard Gasquet.
- Djere and Nakashima haven't played each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Monday's US Open
- Yosuke Watanuki vs Adrian Mannarino
- Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Bublik
- Ben Shelton vs Pedro Cachin
- Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Ilya Ivashka
- Zhizhen Zhang vs Jeffrey John Wolf
Djere vs. Nakashima Odds and Probabilities
|Laslo Djere
|Brandon Nakashima
|+145
|Odds to Win Match
|-190
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|40.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|65.5%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|45.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.7
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.