Monday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a matchup between Laslo Djere and Brandon Nakashima at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

You can see Djere attempt to take down Nakashima on ESPN.

Laslo Djere vs. Brandon Nakashima Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Djere vs. Nakashima Matchup Info

Djere is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 42-ranked Sebastian Baez, 3-6, 0-6, in the quarterfinals at the Winston-Salem Open.

Nakashima most recently played on August 23, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Winston-Salem Open and was defeated 6-2, 4-6, 4-6 by No. 57-ranked Richard Gasquet.

Djere and Nakashima haven't played each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Djere vs. Nakashima Odds and Probabilities

Laslo Djere Brandon Nakashima +145 Odds to Win Match -190 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 45.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.7

