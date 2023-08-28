Laslo Djere vs. Brandon Nakashima: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, Laslo Djere (ranked No. 38) faces Brandon Nakashima (No. 68).
With -190 odds, Nakashima is the favorite against Djere (+145) in this matchup.
Laslo Djere vs. Brandon Nakashima Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Laslo Djere vs. Brandon Nakashima Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Brandon Nakashima has a 65.5% chance to win.
|Laslo Djere
|Brandon Nakashima
|+145
|Odds to Win Match
|-190
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|40.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|65.5%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|45.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.7
Laslo Djere vs. Brandon Nakashima Trends and Insights
- In the quarterfinals of the Winston-Salem Open on August 24, 2023 (his last match), Djere lost to Sebastian Baez 3-6, 0-6.
- In the Winston-Salem Open (his last tournament), Nakashima was beaten in the Round of 16 by No. 57-ranked Richard Gasquet, 6-2, 4-6, 4-6.
- Djere has played 24.5 games per match (38.3 in best-of-five matches) in his 63 matches over the past year (across all court types).
- In his 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Djere has played an average of 24.6 games (36.0 in best-of-five matches).
- In the past year, Nakashima has played 49 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.4% of the games. He averages 27.0 games per match (33.2 in best-of-five matches) and 9.8 games per set.
- Nakashima has played 38 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 25.6 games per match (29.7 in best-of-five matches) and 9.5 games per set while winning 52.1% of games.
- Dating back to 2015, Djere and Nakashima have not matched up on the court.
