In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, Laslo Djere (ranked No. 38) faces Brandon Nakashima (No. 68).

With -190 odds, Nakashima is the favorite against Djere (+145) in this matchup.

Laslo Djere vs. Brandon Nakashima Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Laslo Djere vs. Brandon Nakashima Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Brandon Nakashima has a 65.5% chance to win.

Laslo Djere Brandon Nakashima +145 Odds to Win Match -190 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 45.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.7

Monday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Laslo Djere vs. Brandon Nakashima Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals of the Winston-Salem Open on August 24, 2023 (his last match), Djere lost to Sebastian Baez 3-6, 0-6.

In the Winston-Salem Open (his last tournament), Nakashima was beaten in the Round of 16 by No. 57-ranked Richard Gasquet, 6-2, 4-6, 4-6.

Djere has played 24.5 games per match (38.3 in best-of-five matches) in his 63 matches over the past year (across all court types).

In his 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Djere has played an average of 24.6 games (36.0 in best-of-five matches).

In the past year, Nakashima has played 49 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.4% of the games. He averages 27.0 games per match (33.2 in best-of-five matches) and 9.8 games per set.

Nakashima has played 38 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 25.6 games per match (29.7 in best-of-five matches) and 9.5 games per set while winning 52.1% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Djere and Nakashima have not matched up on the court.

