Laura Siegemund's Round of 128 match in the US Open against Cori Gauff is on tap for Monday, August 28.

You can watch as Siegemund attempts to knock out Gauff on ESPN.

Laura Siegemund vs. Cori Gauff Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Siegemund vs. Gauff Matchup Info

By defeating No. 118-ranked Oceane Dodin 1-6, 6-0, 6-3 on Friday, Siegemund advanced to the Round of 128.

Siegemund was defeated in the qualification round 1 of her previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open) 6-3, 6-7, 2-5 by No. 60-ranked Alize Cornet on August 12.

On August 20, 2023, Gauff won her last match, 6-3, 6-4, over Karolina Muchova in the finals of the Western & Southern Open.

In the lone matchup between Siegemund and Gauff in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 16 at 2020 WTA Auckland, New Zealand Women Singles, Siegemund came out on top, securing the 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 victory.

Siegemund and Gauff have matched up for three sets, and it's been Siegemund who has taken the upper hand, winning two of them. Gauff has come out on top in one set.

In 29 total games, Siegemund has the advantage, earning the win in 17 of them, while Gauff has taken 12.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Siegemund vs. Gauff Odds and Probabilities

Laura Siegemund Cori Gauff +600 Odds to Win Match -1100 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +700 14.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 91.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 12.5% 36.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.7

