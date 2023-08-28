In the US Open Round of 128 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 6-ranked Cori Gauff against No. 121 Laura Siegemund.

In this Round of 128 match against Siegemund (+600), Gauff is favored with -1100 odds.

Laura Siegemund vs. Cori Gauff Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Laura Siegemund vs. Cori Gauff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cori Gauff has a 91.7% chance to win.

Laura Siegemund Cori Gauff +600 Odds to Win Match -1100 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +700 14.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 91.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 12.5% 36.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.7

Laura Siegemund vs. Cori Gauff Trends and Insights

Siegemund is looking to stay on track after a 1-6, 6-0, 6-3 win over No. 118-ranked Oceane Dodin in Friday's qualifying round.

On August 20, 2023, Gauff won her most recent match, 6-3, 6-4, over Karolina Muchova in the finals of the Western & Southern Open.

Siegemund has played 22.9 games per match in her 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Siegemund has played 28 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 23.0 games per match.

Gauff is averaging 19.4 games per match in her 62 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 57.9% of those games.

Gauff is averaging 19.3 games per match and 9.1 games per set in 44 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

In the only match between Siegemund and Gauff dating back to 2015, in the 2020 WTA Auckland, New Zealand Women Singles Round of 16, Siegemund was victorious 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

In terms of sets, Siegemund has taken two against Gauff (66.7%), while Gauff has captured one.

Siegemund has taken 17 games (58.6% win rate) versus Gauff, who has claimed 12 games.

In their one match against each other, Siegemund and Gauff are averaging 29 games and three sets.

