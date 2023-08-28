Laura Siegemund vs. Cori Gauff: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In the US Open Round of 128 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 6-ranked Cori Gauff against No. 121 Laura Siegemund.
In this Round of 128 match against Siegemund (+600), Gauff is favored with -1100 odds.
Laura Siegemund vs. Cori Gauff Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Laura Siegemund vs. Cori Gauff Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Cori Gauff has a 91.7% chance to win.
|Laura Siegemund
|Cori Gauff
|+600
|Odds to Win Match
|-1100
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+700
|14.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|91.7%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|12.5%
|36.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|63.7
Laura Siegemund vs. Cori Gauff Trends and Insights
- Siegemund is looking to stay on track after a 1-6, 6-0, 6-3 win over No. 118-ranked Oceane Dodin in Friday's qualifying round.
- On August 20, 2023, Gauff won her most recent match, 6-3, 6-4, over Karolina Muchova in the finals of the Western & Southern Open.
- Siegemund has played 22.9 games per match in her 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- Siegemund has played 28 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 23.0 games per match.
- Gauff is averaging 19.4 games per match in her 62 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 57.9% of those games.
- Gauff is averaging 19.3 games per match and 9.1 games per set in 44 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- In the only match between Siegemund and Gauff dating back to 2015, in the 2020 WTA Auckland, New Zealand Women Singles Round of 16, Siegemund was victorious 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.
- In terms of sets, Siegemund has taken two against Gauff (66.7%), while Gauff has captured one.
- Siegemund has taken 17 games (58.6% win rate) versus Gauff, who has claimed 12 games.
- In their one match against each other, Siegemund and Gauff are averaging 29 games and three sets.
