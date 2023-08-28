In Monday's Round of 128 of the US Open, Lauren Davis, the No. 50-ranked player, will square off against Danka Kovinic (ranked No. 94).

The Davis-Kovinic match can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Lauren Davis vs. Danka Kovinic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Davis vs. Kovinic Matchup Info

Davis last hit the court on August 21, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land, and the matchup finished in a 6-1, 3-6, 1-6 loss to No. 38-ranked Sloane Stephens .

In her last match in the Round of 16 of the Ladies Open Lausanne, Kovinic went down 4-6, 5-7 against Diane Parry.

Davis and Kovinic have been evenly balanced, as the two competitors share a split 2-2 record in four matchups. Davis was the last man standing in their last meeting on January 17, 2023, winning 1-6, 7-5, 6-1.

In 11 total sets, Davis has the advantage, winning six of them, while Kovinic has won five.

Davis and Kovinic have squared off in 92 total games, with Davis winning 47 games and Kovinic being victorious in 45.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Davis vs. Kovinic Odds and Probabilities

Lauren Davis Danka Kovinic -250 Odds to Win Match +185 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.1% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 57.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.8

