Lauren Davis vs. Danka Kovinic: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Monday's Round of 128 of the US Open, Lauren Davis, the No. 50-ranked player, will square off against Danka Kovinic (ranked No. 94).
The Davis-Kovinic match can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.
Lauren Davis vs. Danka Kovinic Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Davis vs. Kovinic Matchup Info
- Davis last hit the court on August 21, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land, and the matchup finished in a 6-1, 3-6, 1-6 loss to No. 38-ranked Sloane Stephens .
- In her last match in the Round of 16 of the Ladies Open Lausanne, Kovinic went down 4-6, 5-7 against Diane Parry.
- Davis and Kovinic have been evenly balanced, as the two competitors share a split 2-2 record in four matchups. Davis was the last man standing in their last meeting on January 17, 2023, winning 1-6, 7-5, 6-1.
- In 11 total sets, Davis has the advantage, winning six of them, while Kovinic has won five.
- Davis and Kovinic have squared off in 92 total games, with Davis winning 47 games and Kovinic being victorious in 45.
How to Watch Monday's US Open
- Emma Navarro vs Magdalena Frech
- Fiona Ferro vs Victoria Azarenka
- Kateryna Baindl vs Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova
- Daria Saville vs Clervie Ngounoue
- Maria Sakkari vs Rebeka Masarova
Davis vs. Kovinic Odds and Probabilities
|Lauren Davis
|Danka Kovinic
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+185
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|35.1%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|57.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42.8
