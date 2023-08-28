In the US Open Round of 128 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 94-ranked Danka Kovinic versus No. 50 Lauren Davis.

Davis is favored (-210) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Kovinic, who is +160.

Lauren Davis vs. Danka Kovinic Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Lauren Davis vs. Danka Kovinic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lauren Davis has a 67.7% chance to win.

Lauren Davis Danka Kovinic -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 56.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.9

Lauren Davis vs. Danka Kovinic Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land on August 21, 2023 (her last match), Davis lost to Sloane Stephens 6-1, 3-6, 1-6.

Kovinic is coming off a 4-6, 5-7 loss to No. 90-ranked Diane Parry in the Round of 16 at the Ladies Open Lausanne.

Through 46 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Davis has played 21.7 games per match and won 50.5% of them.

Davis has played 21.7 games per match in her 32 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Kovinic is averaging 19.5 games per match in her 21 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 47.6% of those games.

Kovinic is averaging 20.2 games per match and 9.1 games per set in 13 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Davis and Kovinic each have two wins in their head-to-head matches. The pair last met on January 17, 2023, with Davis coming out on a top 1-6, 7-5, 6-1.

In 11 total sets against one another, Davis has clinched six, while Kovinic has claimed five.

Davis has captured 47 games (51.1% win rate) against Kovinic, who has secured 45 games.

In four matches between Davis and Kovinic, they have played 23 games and 2.8 sets per match on average.

