Monday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a match between Learner Tien and Frances Tiafoe at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

You can follow the action on ESPN as Tiafoe attempts to knock out Tien.

Learner Tien vs. Frances Tiafoe Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Tien vs. Tiafoe Matchup Info

Tien is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 36-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic, 6-3, 1-6, 3-6, 3-6, in the Round of 128 at the US Open.

Tien was defeated by Jan-Lennard Struff (6-3, 3-6, 4-6) on March 20 in the qualification round 1 of his last tournament, the Miami Open presented by Itau.

In his most recent match in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, Tiafoe was defeated 3-6, 4-6 versus Stan Wawrinka.

This is the first time that Tien and Tiafoe have competed against each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Tien vs. Tiafoe Odds and Probabilities

Learner Tien Frances Tiafoe +1400 Odds to Win Match -10000 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 99.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 30.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 69.1

