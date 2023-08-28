On Monday, Frances Tiafoe (No. 10 in the world) meets Learner Tien in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

In this Round of 128 match, Tiafoe is favored (-10000) against Tien (+1400) .

Learner Tien vs. Frances Tiafoe Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Learner Tien vs. Frances Tiafoe Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Frances Tiafoe has a 99.0% chance to win.

Learner Tien Frances Tiafoe +1400 Odds to Win Match -10000 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 99.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 30.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 69.1

Learner Tien vs. Frances Tiafoe Trends and Insights

Tien most recently competed on March 20, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Miami Open presented by Itau, and the matchup ended in a 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 103-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff .

In his last match on August 16, 2023, Tiafoe came up short 3-6, 4-6 versus Stan Wawrinka in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open.

Tien has played three matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 29.0 games per match (34.0 in best-of-five matches).

Tien has played three matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 29.0 games per match (34.0 in best-of-five matches).

In the past 12 months, Tiafoe has competed in 60 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.2% of the games. He averages 26.5 games per match (35.7 in best-of-five matches) and 10.3 games per set.

Through 39 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Tiafoe has averaged 26.2 games per match (37.9 in best-of-five matches) and 10.3 games per set, winning 53.1% of those games.

This is the first time that Tien and Tiafoe have matched up in the last five years.

