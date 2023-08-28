The Las Vegas Aces (30-5) will lean on A'ja Wilson (third in WNBA, 22 points per game) when they square off against Breanna Stewart (second in league, 23.1) and the New York Liberty (27-7) on Monday, August 28, 2023 at Barclays Center. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Aces matchup.

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Liberty have put together a 15-18-0 record against the spread this season.

The Aces have put together an 18-16-0 ATS record so far this season.

New York has an ATS record of 14-16 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.

The Liberty and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 18 out of 33 times this season.

A total of 19 Aces games this season have gone over the point total.

