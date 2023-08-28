A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (30-5) battle Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (26-7) on Monday, August 28, 2023 at Barclays Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Aces with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Liberty vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 87 Liberty 84

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-3.2) Computer Predicted Total: 171.4

Liberty vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, New York is 14-18-0 this year.

Out of 32 New York's games so far this season, 17 have hit the over.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty are ceding 80.7 points per game this season (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really thrived on offense, posting 88.2 points per game (second-best).

When it comes to rebounding, everything is clicking for New York, who is pulling down 38.1 rebounds per game (second-best in WNBA) and allowing 33.5 rebounds per contest (third-best).

The Liberty, who are eighth in the league with 13.7 turnovers per game, are forcing 11.8 turnovers per contest, which is worst in the WNBA.

In terms of three-point shooting, it's been a dominant stretch for the Liberty, who are making 11.1 three-pointers per game (best in WNBA) and shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc (second-best).

The Liberty rank fifth in the WNBA with 7.4 treys allowed per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank fifth with a 33.9% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

In terms of shot breakdown, New York has taken 57.5% two-pointers (accounting for 64.8% of the team's baskets) and 42.5% threes (35.2%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.