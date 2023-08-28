The Las Vegas Aces (30-5) will look to A'ja Wilson (third in WNBA, 22 points per game) going up against Breanna Stewart (second in league, 23.1) and the New York Liberty (27-7) on Monday, August 28, 2023 at Barclays Center. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Aces

New York records 88.9 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 80.2 Las Vegas allows.

This season, New York has a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 42.8% of shots Las Vegas' opponents have made.

The Liberty have a 21-3 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 42.8% from the field.

New York's 37.7% three-point shooting percentage this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than opponents of Las Vegas have shot from deep (34.3%).

The Liberty have a 20-3 record when the team knocks down more than 34.3% of their three-point attempts.

New York and Las Vegas rebound at about the same rate, with New York averaging 3.1 more rebounds per game.

Liberty Recent Performance

On the offensive side of the ball, the Liberty have increased their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 89.3 points per contest over that span compared to the 88.9 they've put up over the course of this year.

New York's points-allowed average over its last 10 games (75.4) is 5.1 fewer points per game than the team is allowing over the entire season (80.5).

The Liberty are trending up from deep during their last 10 outings, making 11.9 threes per game and shooting 37.8% from long range compared to their season-long averages of 11.1 makes and 37.7% from distance in the 2023 season.

Liberty Injuries