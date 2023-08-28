USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the venue where Lin Zhu and Mayar Sherif will clash on Monday in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

You can watch Zhu look to hold off Sherif on ESPN.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Lin Zhu vs. Mayar Sherif Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Zhu vs. Sherif Matchup Info

Zhu lost 5-7, 2-6 against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals of the Tennis in the Land (her most recent match).

Sherif last played on August 16, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open and was defeated 2-6, 2-6 by No. 7-ranked Cori Gauff.

Zhu and Sherif haven't played each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Zhu vs. Sherif Odds and Probabilities

Lin Zhu Mayar Sherif -185 Odds to Win Match +140 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 55.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.