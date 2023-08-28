Lin Zhu vs. Mayar Sherif: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the venue where Lin Zhu and Mayar Sherif will clash on Monday in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
You can watch Zhu look to hold off Sherif on ESPN.
Lin Zhu vs. Mayar Sherif Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Hard
Zhu vs. Sherif Matchup Info
- Zhu lost 5-7, 2-6 against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals of the Tennis in the Land (her most recent match).
- Sherif last played on August 16, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open and was defeated 2-6, 2-6 by No. 7-ranked Cori Gauff.
- Zhu and Sherif haven't played each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Monday's US Open
Zhu vs. Sherif Odds and Probabilities
|Lin Zhu
|Mayar Sherif
|-185
|Odds to Win Match
|+140
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|64.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|41.7%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|55.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.1
