In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, Lin Zhu (ranked No. 44) takes on Mayar Sherif (No. 33).

Zhu is favored (-185) in this match, compared to the underdog Sherif, who is +140.

Lin Zhu vs. Mayar Sherif Match Information

  • Tournament: The US Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Monday, August 28
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
  • Location: New York, New York
  • Court Surface: Hard

Lin Zhu vs. Mayar Sherif Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lin Zhu has a 64.9% chance to win.

Lin Zhu Mayar Sherif
-185 Odds to Win Match +140
+40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000
64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7%
0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2%
55.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.1

Monday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Lin Zhu vs. Mayar Sherif Trends and Insights

  • In her previous tournament, the Tennis in the Land, Zhu was beaten by No. 22-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova, 5-7, 2-6, in the semifinals.
  • Sherif is coming off a 2-6, 2-6 loss to No. 7-ranked Cori Gauff in the Round of 32 at the Western & Southern Open.
  • In her 44 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Zhu has played an average of 21.1 games.
  • Zhu has played 35 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.4 games per match.
  • Sherif is averaging 21.8 games per match through her 36 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 47.3% of those games.
  • Sherif is averaging 20.9 games per match and 10.4 games per set through 14 matches on hard courts in the past year.
  • This is the first time that Zhu and Sherif have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

