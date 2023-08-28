In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, Lin Zhu (ranked No. 44) takes on Mayar Sherif (No. 33).

Zhu is favored (-185) in this match, compared to the underdog Sherif, who is +140.

Lin Zhu vs. Mayar Sherif Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Lin Zhu vs. Mayar Sherif Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lin Zhu has a 64.9% chance to win.

Lin Zhu Mayar Sherif -185 Odds to Win Match +140 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 55.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.1

Monday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Lin Zhu vs. Mayar Sherif Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, the Tennis in the Land, Zhu was beaten by No. 22-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova, 5-7, 2-6, in the semifinals.

Sherif is coming off a 2-6, 2-6 loss to No. 7-ranked Cori Gauff in the Round of 32 at the Western & Southern Open.

In her 44 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Zhu has played an average of 21.1 games.

Zhu has played 35 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.4 games per match.

Sherif is averaging 21.8 games per match through her 36 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 47.3% of those games.

Sherif is averaging 20.9 games per match and 10.4 games per set through 14 matches on hard courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Zhu and Sherif have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

