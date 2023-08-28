Lin Zhu vs. Mayar Sherif: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, Lin Zhu (ranked No. 44) takes on Mayar Sherif (No. 33).
Zhu is favored (-185) in this match, compared to the underdog Sherif, who is +140.
Lin Zhu vs. Mayar Sherif Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Lin Zhu vs. Mayar Sherif Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Lin Zhu has a 64.9% chance to win.
|Lin Zhu
|Mayar Sherif
|-185
|Odds to Win Match
|+140
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|64.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|41.7%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|55.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.1
Lin Zhu vs. Mayar Sherif Trends and Insights
- In her previous tournament, the Tennis in the Land, Zhu was beaten by No. 22-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova, 5-7, 2-6, in the semifinals.
- Sherif is coming off a 2-6, 2-6 loss to No. 7-ranked Cori Gauff in the Round of 32 at the Western & Southern Open.
- In her 44 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Zhu has played an average of 21.1 games.
- Zhu has played 35 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.4 games per match.
- Sherif is averaging 21.8 games per match through her 36 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 47.3% of those games.
- Sherif is averaging 20.9 games per match and 10.4 games per set through 14 matches on hard courts in the past year.
- This is the first time that Zhu and Sherif have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
