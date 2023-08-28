USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the site where Lorenzo Musetti and Titouan Droguet will clash on Monday in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

You can tune in to ESPN to see the match unfold as Musetti attempts to take down Droguet.

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Titouan Droguet Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Musetti vs. Droguet Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on August 16, 2023 (his last match), Musetti was dropped by Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 2-6.

Droguet advanced past Kimmer Coppejans 6-1, 1-6, 7-5 in the qualifying round on Saturday.

In the French Open, Droguet's most recent tournament, he matched up with No. 148-ranked Andrea Vavassori in the qualification round 1 on May 22 and was defeated 3-6, 6-7.

Musetti and Droguet haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Musetti vs. Droguet Odds and Probabilities

Lorenzo Musetti Titouan Droguet -1000 Odds to Win Match +550 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 90.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 15.4% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 62.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.8

