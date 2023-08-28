Lorenzo Musetti vs. Titouan Droguet: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the site where Lorenzo Musetti and Titouan Droguet will clash on Monday in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
You can tune in to ESPN to see the match unfold as Musetti attempts to take down Droguet.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Lorenzo Musetti vs. Titouan Droguet Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Musetti vs. Droguet Matchup Info
- In the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on August 16, 2023 (his last match), Musetti was dropped by Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 2-6.
- Droguet advanced past Kimmer Coppejans 6-1, 1-6, 7-5 in the qualifying round on Saturday.
- In the French Open, Droguet's most recent tournament, he matched up with No. 148-ranked Andrea Vavassori in the qualification round 1 on May 22 and was defeated 3-6, 6-7.
- Musetti and Droguet haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Monday's US Open
- Nuno Borges vs Sebastian Ofner
- Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Bublik
- Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Ilya Ivashka
- Zhizhen Zhang vs Jeffrey John Wolf
- Ben Shelton vs Pedro Cachin
Musetti vs. Droguet Odds and Probabilities
|Lorenzo Musetti
|Titouan Droguet
|-1000
|Odds to Win Match
|+550
|+20000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|90.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|15.4%
|0.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|62.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|37.8
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.