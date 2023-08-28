In the US Open Round of 128 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 171-ranked Titouan Droguet against No. 18 Lorenzo Musetti.

Musetti is getting -1000 odds to win a spot in the Round of 64 against Droguet (+550).

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Titouan Droguet Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Titouan Droguet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Musetti has a 90.9% chance to win.

Lorenzo Musetti Titouan Droguet -1000 Odds to Win Match +550 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 90.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 15.4% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 62.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.8

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Titouan Droguet Trends and Insights

Musetti most recently competed on August 16, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, and the matchup finished in a 3-6, 2-6 loss to No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev .

Droguet eliminated Kimmer Coppejans 6-1, 1-6, 7-5 in the qualifying round on Saturday.

In his 64 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Musetti has played an average of 23.5 games (33.5 in best-of-five matches).

On hard courts, Musetti has played 27 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.4 games per match (45.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 52.4% of games.

Droguet has averaged 21.8 games per match in his six matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 51.1% of the games.

Droguet is averaging 21.8 games per match and 9.1 games per set in five matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Musetti and Droguet have not matched up on the court.

