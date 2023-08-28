Magdalena Frech vs. Emma Navarro: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the venue where Magdalena Frech and Emma Navarro will collide on Monday in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
Tune in to see Frech and Navarro on ESPN.
Magdalena Frech vs. Emma Navarro Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Frech vs. Navarro Matchup Info
- Frech last played on August 21, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land, and the match ended in a 1-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 35-ranked Jasmine Paolini .
- In her last match on August 21, 2023, Navarro came up short 6-3, 4-6, 5-7 against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land.
- This is the first time that Frech and Navarro have squared off on the court in the last five years.
Frech vs. Navarro Odds and Probabilities
|Magdalena Frech
|Emma Navarro
|+125
|Odds to Win Match
|-160
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|44.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|61.5%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|47.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|52.4
