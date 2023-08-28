USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the venue where Magdalena Frech and Emma Navarro will collide on Monday in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Tune in to see Frech and Navarro on ESPN.

Magdalena Frech vs. Emma Navarro Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Frech vs. Navarro Matchup Info

Frech last played on August 21, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land, and the match ended in a 1-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 35-ranked Jasmine Paolini .

In her last match on August 21, 2023, Navarro came up short 6-3, 4-6, 5-7 against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land.

This is the first time that Frech and Navarro have squared off on the court in the last five years.

Frech vs. Navarro Odds and Probabilities

Magdalena Frech Emma Navarro +125 Odds to Win Match -160 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 47.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.4

