In a match slated for Monday, Emma Navarro (No. 57 in rankings) will take on Magdalena Frech (No. 77) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

In this Round of 128 matchup against Frech (+125), Navarro is favored with -160 odds.

Magdalena Frech vs. Emma Navarro Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Magdalena Frech vs. Emma Navarro Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emma Navarro has a 61.5% chance to win.

Magdalena Frech Emma Navarro +125 Odds to Win Match -160 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 47.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.4

Magdalena Frech vs. Emma Navarro Trends and Insights

Frech came up short 1-6, 3-6 against Jasmine Paolini in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land (her most recent match).

In her last match in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land, Navarro went down 6-3, 4-6, 5-7 against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Frech has played 56 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 21.6 games per match.

Frech has played 20.4 games per match in her 34 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Navarro is averaging 20.6 games per match in her 27 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 50.6% of those games.

Navarro has averaged 23.5 games per match and 8.9 games per set through 11 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 49.4% of those games.

This is the first time that Frech and Navarro have played in the last five years.

