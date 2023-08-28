Monday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a match between Marcos Giron and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

You can watch as Giron attempts to knock out Davidovich Fokina on ESPN.

Marcos Giron vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Giron vs. Davidovich Fokina Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open on August 22, 2023 (his last match), Giron lost to Michael Mmoh 3-6, 4-6.

Davidovich Fokina is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Western & Southern Open, losing 4-6, 0-0 (retired) to Novak Djokovic.

Giron and Davidovich Fokina have matched up on one occasion in the past five years, during the Round of 64 of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, and Davidovich Fokina was victorious, winning 7-5, 6-3.

In two sets between Davidovich Fokina and Giron, Davidovich Fokina has gone undefeated, securing wins in all of them.

Davidovich Fokina and Giron have squared off in 21 total games, with Davidovich Fokina securing the win in 13 games and Giron claiming eight.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Giron vs. Davidovich Fokina Odds and Probabilities

Marcos Giron Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +225 Odds to Win Match -300 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 42.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.7

