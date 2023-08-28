On Monday, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (No. 21 in the world) takes on Marcos Giron (No. 62) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Compared to the underdog Giron (+225), Davidovich Fokina is the favorite (-300) to advance to the Round of 64.

Marcos Giron vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Marcos Giron vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has a 75.0% chance to win.

Marcos Giron Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +225 Odds to Win Match -300 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 42.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.7

Marcos Giron vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Trends and Insights

Giron is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 94-ranked Michael Mmoh, 3-6, 4-6, in the Round of 32 at the Winston-Salem Open.

In the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on August 16, 2023, Davidovich Fokina was eliminated by Novak Djokovic, losing 4-6, 0-0 (retired).

Giron has played 24.6 games per match (31.3 in best-of-five matches) in his 56 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Through 36 matches over the past year on hard courts, Giron has played 24.1 games per match (26.5 in best-of-five matches) and won 49.5% of them.

In the past 12 months, Davidovich Fokina has competed in 56 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.7% of the games. He averages 25.7 games per match (40.3 in best-of-five matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Davidovich Fokina has averaged 24.6 games per match (44.8 in best-of-five matches) and 10.0 games per set through 34 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 51.6% of those games.

Giron and Davidovich Fokina have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Round of 64. Davidovich Fokina won that match 7-5, 6-3.

In terms of sets, Davidovich Fokina has taken two against Giron (100.0%), while Giron has claimed zero.

Davidovich Fokina has taken down Giron in 13 of 21 total games between them, good for a 61.9% winning percentage.

Davidovich Fokina and Giron have squared off one time, and they have averaged 21 games and two sets per match.

