Marton Fucsovics, the No. 57-ranked player, and Sebastian Korda, the No. 31-ranked player, will the hit court on August 28 for a matchup in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

You can see as Fucsovics attempts to knock out Korda on ESPN.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Korda Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Fucsovics vs. Korda Matchup Info

Fucsovics is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 33-ranked Korda, 6-7, 3-6, in the Round of 16 at the Winston-Salem Open.

Korda is coming off a defeat in the at the Winston-Salem Open, falling - (retired) to Jiri Lehecka.

Fucsovics and Korda competed in the Round of 16 at the Winston-Salem Open on August 23, 2023. Korda took the victory 7-6, 6-3.

Korda and Fucsovics have played two sets, and Korda has come out on top in all of them.

In 22 total games, Korda has the upper hand, taking the win in 13 of them, while Fucsovics has taken nine.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Fucsovics vs. Korda Odds and Probabilities

Marton Fucsovics Sebastian Korda +155 Odds to Win Match -200 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 44.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.