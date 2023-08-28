Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Korda: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marton Fucsovics, the No. 57-ranked player, and Sebastian Korda, the No. 31-ranked player, will the hit court on August 28 for a matchup in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
You can see as Fucsovics attempts to knock out Korda on ESPN.
Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Korda Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Fucsovics vs. Korda Matchup Info
- Fucsovics is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 33-ranked Korda, 6-7, 3-6, in the Round of 16 at the Winston-Salem Open.
- Korda is coming off a defeat in the at the Winston-Salem Open, falling - (retired) to Jiri Lehecka.
- Fucsovics and Korda competed in the Round of 16 at the Winston-Salem Open on August 23, 2023. Korda took the victory 7-6, 6-3.
- Korda and Fucsovics have played two sets, and Korda has come out on top in all of them.
- In 22 total games, Korda has the upper hand, taking the win in 13 of them, while Fucsovics has taken nine.
How to Watch Monday's US Open
- Fabian Marozsan vs Richard Gasquet
- Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Ilya Ivashka
- Yosuke Watanuki vs Adrian Mannarino
- Nuno Borges vs Sebastian Ofner
- Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Bublik
Fucsovics vs. Korda Odds and Probabilities
|Marton Fucsovics
|Sebastian Korda
|+155
|Odds to Win Match
|-200
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+10000
|39.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|66.7%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.0%
|44.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55.3
