Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Korda: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, Marton Fucsovics (ranked No. 57) meets Sebastian Korda (No. 31).
In this Round of 128 matchup versus Fucsovics (+155), Korda is the favorite with -200 odds.
Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Korda Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Korda Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 66.7% chance to win.
|Marton Fucsovics
|Sebastian Korda
|+155
|Odds to Win Match
|-200
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+10000
|39.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|66.7%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.0%
|44.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55.3
Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Korda Trends and Insights
- Fucsovics was defeated 6-7, 3-6 versus Korda in the Round of 16 of the Winston-Salem Open (his most recent match).
- In the of the Winston-Salem Open on August 26, 2023, Korda was eliminated by Jiri Lehecka, losing - (retired).
- Fucsovics has played 26.2 games per match (38.9 in best-of-five matches) in his 46 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
- Through 25 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Fucsovics has played 26.0 games per match (43.0 in best-of-five matches) and won 49.8% of them.
- In his 45 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Korda is averaging 25.6 games per match (36.2 in best-of-five matches) and winning 52.6% of those games.
- Through 36 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Korda has averaged 25.4 games per match (36.9 in best-of-five matches) and 10.5 games per set, winning 53.6% of those games.
- Fucsovics and Korda have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Winston-Salem Open Round of 16. Korda was victorious in that match 7-6, 6-3.
- In two total sets against each other, Korda has won two, while Fucsovics has secured zero.
- Korda has the edge in 22 total games against Fucsovics, capturing 13 of them.
- In their one match against each other, Fucsovics and Korda are averaging 22.0 games and 2.0 sets.
