In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, Marton Fucsovics (ranked No. 57) meets Sebastian Korda (No. 31).

In this Round of 128 matchup versus Fucsovics (+155), Korda is the favorite with -200 odds.

Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Korda Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Korda Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 66.7% chance to win.

Marton Fucsovics Sebastian Korda +155 Odds to Win Match -200 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 44.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.3

Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Korda Trends and Insights

Fucsovics was defeated 6-7, 3-6 versus Korda in the Round of 16 of the Winston-Salem Open (his most recent match).

In the of the Winston-Salem Open on August 26, 2023, Korda was eliminated by Jiri Lehecka, losing - (retired).

Fucsovics has played 26.2 games per match (38.9 in best-of-five matches) in his 46 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Through 25 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Fucsovics has played 26.0 games per match (43.0 in best-of-five matches) and won 49.8% of them.

In his 45 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Korda is averaging 25.6 games per match (36.2 in best-of-five matches) and winning 52.6% of those games.

Through 36 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Korda has averaged 25.4 games per match (36.9 in best-of-five matches) and 10.5 games per set, winning 53.6% of those games.

Fucsovics and Korda have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Winston-Salem Open Round of 16. Korda was victorious in that match 7-6, 6-3.

In two total sets against each other, Korda has won two, while Fucsovics has secured zero.

Korda has the edge in 22 total games against Fucsovics, capturing 13 of them.

In their one match against each other, Fucsovics and Korda are averaging 22.0 games and 2.0 sets.

