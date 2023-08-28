The Round of 128 of the US Open will see Miomir Kecmanovic and Juan Pablo Varillas match up at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday, August 28.

You can tune in to ESPN to see Kecmanovic attempt to knock out Varillas.

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Kecmanovic vs. Varillas Matchup Info

Kecmanovic was defeated 5-7, 6-7 versus Tommy Paul in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open (his most recent match).

In his most recent match in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open, Varillas went down 3-6, 7-6, 0-6 versus Alex Michelsen.

Kecmanovic and Varillas haven't played each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Kecmanovic vs. Varillas Odds and Probabilities

Miomir Kecmanovic Juan Pablo Varillas -500 Odds to Win Match +333 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.1% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 60.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.7

