Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Juan Pablo Varillas: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 128 of the US Open will see Miomir Kecmanovic and Juan Pablo Varillas match up at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday, August 28.
You can tune in to ESPN to see Kecmanovic attempt to knock out Varillas.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Kecmanovic vs. Varillas Matchup Info
- Kecmanovic was defeated 5-7, 6-7 versus Tommy Paul in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open (his most recent match).
- In his most recent match in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open, Varillas went down 3-6, 7-6, 0-6 versus Alex Michelsen.
- Kecmanovic and Varillas haven't played each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Monday's US Open
- Yosuke Watanuki vs Adrian Mannarino
- Fabian Marozsan vs Richard Gasquet
- Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Bublik
- Ben Shelton vs Pedro Cachin
- Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Ilya Ivashka
Kecmanovic vs. Varillas Odds and Probabilities
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|Juan Pablo Varillas
|-500
|Odds to Win Match
|+333
|+35000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|83.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|23.1%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|60.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|39.7
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.