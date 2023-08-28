Juan Pablo Varillas (No. 74) will face Miomir Kecmanovic (No. 46) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, August 28.

In this Round of 128 match against Varillas (+333), Kecmanovic is the favorite with -500 odds.

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Miomir Kecmanovic has an 83.3% chance to win.

Miomir Kecmanovic Juan Pablo Varillas -500 Odds to Win Match +333 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.1% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 60.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.7

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Trends and Insights

In his last tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Kecmanovic was beaten by No. 13-ranked Tommy Paul, 5-7, 6-7, in the Round of 64.

Varillas last played on August 20, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open and was defeated 3-6, 7-6, 0-6 by No. 138-ranked Alex Michelsen.

Kecmanovic has played 24.3 games per match (37.6 in best-of-five matches) in his 55 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Kecmanovic has played 31 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 24.6 games per match (34.7 in best-of-five matches).

Varillas has played 34 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 24.9 games per match (39.3 in best-of-five matches) and winning 48.9% of those games.

On hard courts, Varillas has played six matches and averaged 31.0 games per match (52.0 in best-of-five matches) and 9.8 games per set.

Kecmanovic and Varillas have not played each other since 2015.

