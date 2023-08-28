MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Monday, August 28
Monday's MLB schedule features a slew of intriguing pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers highlighted below. Top billing goes to the head-to-head matchup between the Nationals and the Blue Jays, who will be sending Josiah Gray and Kevin Gausman to the mound, respectively.
Keep reading to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the schedule for August 28.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Angels at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Lucas Giolito (7-10) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will counter with Taijuan Walker (13-5) when the clubs face off on Monday.
|LAA: Giolito
|PHI: Walker
|26 (148 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (136.2 IP)
|4.32
|ERA
|4.08
|9.7
|K/9
|7.4
Vegas Odds for Angels at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -135
- LAA Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Angels at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Luis Severino (3-8) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will give the start to Reese Olson (2-5) for the matchup between the teams Monday.
|NYY: Severino
|DET: Olson
|16 (74.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (68 IP)
|7.26
|ERA
|5.29
|7.6
|K/9
|9.0
For a full preview of the Severino vs Olson matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Tigers
- DET Odds to Win: -115
- NYY Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Michael Kopech (5-11) to the mound as they play the Orioles, who will give the start to Grayson Rodriguez (3-3) when the teams meet Monday.
|CHW: Kopech
|BAL: Rodriguez
|24 (120 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (87 IP)
|4.95
|ERA
|5.38
|9.2
|K/9
|9.4
For a full report of the Kopech vs Rodriguez matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -250
- CHW Odds to Win: +195
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Gray (7-10) to the hill as they play the Blue Jays, who will look to Gausman (9-8) for the game between the teams Monday.
|WSH: Gray
|TOR: Gausman
|25 (135.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (150.1 IP)
|3.85
|ERA
|3.23
|7.8
|K/9
|11.7
For a full preview of the Gray vs Gausman matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -250
- WSH Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Cristian Javier (9-2) to the bump as they play the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to Chris Sale (5-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Monday.
|HOU: Javier
|BOS: Sale
|24 (127.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (73 IP)
|4.52
|ERA
|4.68
|8.1
|K/9
|11.1
For a full report of the Javier vs Sale matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Astros at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -135
- HOU Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Astros at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Jon Gray (8-7) to the mound as they play the Mets, who will look to Tylor Megill (7-7) when the clubs play on Monday.
|TEX: Gray
|NYM: Megill
|23 (131.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (91 IP)
|3.55
|ERA
|5.54
|7.6
|K/9
|7.3
For a full report of the Gray vs Megill matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Mets
- TEX Odds to Win: -145
- NYM Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: WPIX (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Xzavion Curry (3-2) to the mound as they face the Twins, who will give the start to Kenta Maeda (3-7) when the clubs meet on Monday.
|CLE: Curry
|MIN: Maeda
|32 (77 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (74.2 IP)
|3.51
|ERA
|4.22
|6.2
|K/9
|10.6
For a full breakdown of the Curry vs Maeda matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -165
- CLE Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Twins
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Blake Snell (10-9) to the bump as they play the Cardinals, who will look to Adam Wainwright (3-9) when the clubs play Monday.
|SD: Snell
|STL: Wainwright
|26 (142 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (77.1 IP)
|2.79
|ERA
|8.61
|11.7
|K/9
|5.1
For a full breakdown of the Snell vs Wainwright matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Padres at Cardinals
- SD Odds to Win: -200
- STL Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Padres at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Wade Miley (6-3) to the mound as they take on the Cubs, who will counter with Jameson Taillon (7-8) when the teams play on Monday.
|MIL: Miley
|CHC: Taillon
|17 (87.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (115.2 IP)
|3.18
|ERA
|5.60
|6.1
|K/9
|7.8
For a full breakdown of the Miley vs Taillon matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -125
- MIL Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Cubs
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (7-13) to the mound as they face the Royals, who will counter with Zack Greinke (1-12) when the clubs meet Monday.
|PIT: Oviedo
|KC: Greinke
|26 (145.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (114.2 IP)
|4.46
|ERA
|5.02
|8.0
|K/9
|6.1
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Royals
- PIT Odds to Win: -115
- KC Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Royals
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Bryce Elder (10-4) to the mound as they take on the Rockies, who will hand the ball to Austin Gomber (9-9) when the teams face off on Monday.
|ATL: Elder
|COL: Gomber
|25 (143.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (136.1 IP)
|3.39
|ERA
|5.48
|6.5
|K/9
|5.7
Vegas Odds for Braves at Rockies
- ATL Odds to Win: -250
- COL Odds to Win: +190
- Total: 12 runs
Live Stream Braves at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Kyle Muller (1-4) to the hill as they face the Mariners, who will counter with Bryan Woo (1-3) when the teams face off on Monday.
|OAK: Muller
|SEA: Woo
|13 (59.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (59 IP)
|7.28
|ERA
|4.58
|6.5
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -275
- OAK Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Mariners
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Andrew Abbott (8-3) to the hill as they take on the Giants, who will hand the ball to Kyle Harrison (0-0) for the game between the teams on Monday.
|CIN: Abbott
|SF: Harrison
|15 (85.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|1 (3.1 IP)
|3.16
|ERA
|5.40
|9.8
|K/9
|13.5
Vegas Odds for Reds at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -135
- CIN Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Reds at Giants
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (14-5) to the bump as they play the Dodgers, who will look to Bobby Miller (7-3) for the game between the teams Monday.
|ARI: Gallen
|LAD: Miller
|27 (168 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (81.2 IP)
|3.11
|ERA
|3.86
|9.6
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -145
- ARI Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
