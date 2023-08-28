Olivia Gadecki vs. Mirra Andreeva: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Olivia Gadecki and Mirra Andreeva are prepared to meet in the Round of 128 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28.
ESPN will air this Gadecki versus Andreeva match.
Olivia Gadecki vs. Mirra Andreeva Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Gadecki vs. Andreeva Matchup Info
- Gadecki took down Emina Bektas 6-1, 6-1 in the qualifying round on Saturday.
- In the the Wimbledon, Gadecki's previous tournament, she was beaten 3-6, 3-6 by No. 167-ranked Jessica Bouzas Maneiro on June 29 in the qualification final round.
- Andreeva last played on August 23, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Tennis in the Land and was defeated 3-6, 3-6 by No. 38-ranked Sloane Stephens.
- This is the first time that Gadecki and Andreeva have faced each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Monday's US Open
Gadecki vs. Andreeva Odds and Probabilities
|Olivia Gadecki
|Mirra Andreeva
|+275
|Odds to Win Match
|-375
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+6600
|26.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|78.9%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.5%
|42.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|57.1
