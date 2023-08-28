Olivia Gadecki and Mirra Andreeva are prepared to meet in the Round of 128 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28.

ESPN will air this Gadecki versus Andreeva match.

Olivia Gadecki vs. Mirra Andreeva Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Gadecki vs. Andreeva Matchup Info

Gadecki took down Emina Bektas 6-1, 6-1 in the qualifying round on Saturday.

In the the Wimbledon, Gadecki's previous tournament, she was beaten 3-6, 3-6 by No. 167-ranked Jessica Bouzas Maneiro on June 29 in the qualification final round.

Andreeva last played on August 23, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Tennis in the Land and was defeated 3-6, 3-6 by No. 38-ranked Sloane Stephens.

This is the first time that Gadecki and Andreeva have faced each other in the last five years.

Gadecki vs. Andreeva Odds and Probabilities

Olivia Gadecki Mirra Andreeva +275 Odds to Win Match -375 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 42.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.1

