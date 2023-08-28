In the US Open Round of 128 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 63-ranked Mirra Andreeva against No. 139 Olivia Gadecki.

In the Round of 128, Andreeva is the favorite against Gadecki, with -375 odds compared to the underdog's +275.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Olivia Gadecki vs. Mirra Andreeva Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Olivia Gadecki vs. Mirra Andreeva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mirra Andreeva has a 78.9% chance to win.

Olivia Gadecki Mirra Andreeva +275 Odds to Win Match -375 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 42.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Monday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Olivia Gadecki vs. Mirra Andreeva Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Saturday, Gadecki eliminated No. 128-ranked Emina Bektas, 6-1, 6-1.

Andreeva most recently played on August 23, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Tennis in the Land and was taken down 3-6, 3-6 by No. 38-ranked Sloane Stephens.

In her 15 matches over the past year across all court types, Gadecki has played an average of 19.9 games.

Gadecki has played six matches on hard courts over the past year, and 19.7 games per match.

In her 22 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Andreeva is averaging 20.7 games per match while winning 57.6% of those games.

In three matches on hard courts in the past year, Andreeva has averaged 25.3 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 46.1% of those games.

This is the first time that Gadecki and Andreeva have matched up in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.