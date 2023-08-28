Olivia Gadecki vs. Mirra Andreeva: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In the US Open Round of 128 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 63-ranked Mirra Andreeva against No. 139 Olivia Gadecki.
In the Round of 128, Andreeva is the favorite against Gadecki, with -375 odds compared to the underdog's +275.
Olivia Gadecki vs. Mirra Andreeva Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Olivia Gadecki vs. Mirra Andreeva Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Mirra Andreeva has a 78.9% chance to win.
|Olivia Gadecki
|Mirra Andreeva
|+275
|Odds to Win Match
|-375
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+6600
|26.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|78.9%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.5%
|42.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|57.1
Olivia Gadecki vs. Mirra Andreeva Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round on Saturday, Gadecki eliminated No. 128-ranked Emina Bektas, 6-1, 6-1.
- Andreeva most recently played on August 23, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Tennis in the Land and was taken down 3-6, 3-6 by No. 38-ranked Sloane Stephens.
- In her 15 matches over the past year across all court types, Gadecki has played an average of 19.9 games.
- Gadecki has played six matches on hard courts over the past year, and 19.7 games per match.
- In her 22 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Andreeva is averaging 20.7 games per match while winning 57.6% of those games.
- In three matches on hard courts in the past year, Andreeva has averaged 25.3 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 46.1% of those games.
- This is the first time that Gadecki and Andreeva have matched up in the last five years.
