On Monday, Oswald Peraza (.158 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza is batting .139 with a double and nine walks.

In 10 of 24 games this year, Peraza got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not gone deep in his 24 games this year.

In five games this year, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in seven of 24 games so far this season.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 .128 AVG .152 .244 OBP .317 .128 SLG .182 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 2 9/4 K/BB 15/5 2 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings