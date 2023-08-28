Oswald Peraza vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Monday, Oswald Peraza (.158 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza is batting .139 with a double and nine walks.
- In 10 of 24 games this year, Peraza got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not gone deep in his 24 games this year.
- In five games this year, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in seven of 24 games so far this season.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|.128
|AVG
|.152
|.244
|OBP
|.317
|.128
|SLG
|.182
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|2
|9/4
|K/BB
|15/5
|2
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.56).
- The Tigers rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (2-5) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 13th start of the season. He has a 5.29 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 5.29 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .243 to his opponents.
