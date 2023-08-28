Oswaldo Cabrera vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
On Monday, Oswaldo Cabrera (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .206 with eight doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
- Cabrera has picked up a hit in 44.3% of his 70 games this year, with at least two hits in 12.9% of them.
- He has homered in four games this year (5.7%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Cabrera has an RBI in 17 of 70 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 31.4% of his games this year (22 of 70), with two or more runs three times (4.3%).
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|36
|.200
|AVG
|.211
|.231
|OBP
|.296
|.320
|SLG
|.284
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|14
|23/3
|K/BB
|29/13
|3
|SB
|4
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (2-5 with a 5.29 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.29, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
