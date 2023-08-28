USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the site where Panna Udvardy and Ajla Tomljanovic will clash on Monday in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

You can watch as Udvardy attempts to knock out Tomljanovic on ESPN.

Panna Udvardy vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Udvardy vs. Tomljanovic Matchup Info

Udvardy is coming off a defeat to No. 167-ranked Eva Lys, 4-6, 1-6, in the Round of 16 at the Hamburg.

In her most recent match on September 6, 2022, Tomljanovic came up short 4-6, 6-7 versus Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals of the US Open.

In the round of 32 of her previous tournament (the WTA Guadalajara 2, Mexico Women Singles 2022) on October 19, Tomljanovic was defeated by No. 15-ranked Madison Keys 6-3, 4-6, 3-6.

Udvardy and Tomljanovic haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Udvardy vs. Tomljanovic Odds and Probabilities

Panna Udvardy Ajla Tomljanovic +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 41.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.4

