Panna Udvardy vs. Ajla Tomljanovic: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the site where Panna Udvardy and Ajla Tomljanovic will clash on Monday in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
You can watch as Udvardy attempts to knock out Tomljanovic on ESPN.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Panna Udvardy vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Udvardy vs. Tomljanovic Matchup Info
- Udvardy is coming off a defeat to No. 167-ranked Eva Lys, 4-6, 1-6, in the Round of 16 at the Hamburg.
- In her most recent match on September 6, 2022, Tomljanovic came up short 4-6, 6-7 versus Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals of the US Open.
- In the round of 32 of her previous tournament (the WTA Guadalajara 2, Mexico Women Singles 2022) on October 19, Tomljanovic was defeated by No. 15-ranked Madison Keys 6-3, 4-6, 3-6.
- Udvardy and Tomljanovic haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Monday's US Open
- Kateryna Baindl vs Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova
- Maria Sakkari vs Rebeka Masarova
- Taylor Townsend vs Varvara Gracheva
- Fiona Ferro vs Victoria Azarenka
- Daria Saville vs Clervie Ngounoue
Udvardy vs. Tomljanovic Odds and Probabilities
|Panna Udvardy
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|+170
|Odds to Win Match
|-225
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|37.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|69.2%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|41.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.4
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.