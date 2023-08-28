Panna Udvardy vs. Ajla Tomljanovic: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
On Monday, Panna Udvardy (No. 122 in the world) takes on Ajla Tomljanovic (No. 127) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
In the Round of 128, Tomljanovic is the favorite against Udvardy, with -225 odds against the underdog's +170.
Panna Udvardy vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Panna Udvardy vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Ajla Tomljanovic has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Panna Udvardy
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|+170
|Odds to Win Match
|-225
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|37.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|69.2%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|41.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.4
Panna Udvardy vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Trends and Insights
- Udvardy most recently hit the court on July 26, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Hamburg, and the match ended in a 4-6, 1-6 defeat by No. 167-ranked Eva Lys .
- On August 29, 2022, Tomljanovic won her last match, 6-3, 7-6, over Karolina Muchova in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
- Udvardy has played 14 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 20.5 games per match.
- Udvardy has played five matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 17.8 games per match.
- Tomljanovic is averaging 21.0 games per match through her 12 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 57.1% of those games.
- Tomljanovic has played 12 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 21.0 games per match and 10.1 games per set while winning 57.1% of games.
- This is the first time that Udvardy and Tomljanovic have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
