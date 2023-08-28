Monday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a match between Pedro Cachin and Ben Shelton at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Cachin's matchup against Shelton can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Pedro Cachin vs. Ben Shelton Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Cachin vs. Shelton Matchup Info

Cachin was defeated 4-6, 2-6 against Laslo Djere in the quarterfinals of the Generali Open (his last match).

In the Western & Southern Open (his previous tournament), Shelton was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 4-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-7, 6-7.

Cachin hasn't faced Shelton in the past five years.

Cachin vs. Shelton Odds and Probabilities

Pedro Cachin Ben Shelton +375 Odds to Win Match -550 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 21.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 39 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61

