Pedro Cachin vs. Ben Shelton: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a match between Pedro Cachin and Ben Shelton at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Cachin's matchup against Shelton can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.
Pedro Cachin vs. Ben Shelton Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Cachin vs. Shelton Matchup Info
- Cachin was defeated 4-6, 2-6 against Laslo Djere in the quarterfinals of the Generali Open (his last match).
- In the Western & Southern Open (his previous tournament), Shelton was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 4-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-7, 6-7.
- Cachin hasn't faced Shelton in the past five years.
Cachin vs. Shelton Odds and Probabilities
|Pedro Cachin
|Ben Shelton
|+375
|Odds to Win Match
|-550
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+15000
|21.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|84.6%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.7%
|39
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|61
