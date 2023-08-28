Pedro Cachin (No. 66 ranking) will take on Ben Shelton (No. 47) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, August 28.

Shelton carries -550 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 64 versus Cachin (+375).

Pedro Cachin vs. Ben Shelton Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Pedro Cachin vs. Ben Shelton Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ben Shelton has an 84.6% chance to win.

Pedro Cachin Ben Shelton +375 Odds to Win Match -550 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 21.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 39 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61

Pedro Cachin vs. Ben Shelton Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals of the Generali Open on August 3, 2023 (his most recent match), Cachin was dropped by Laslo Djere 4-6, 2-6.

Shelton most recently played on August 16, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open and was taken down 6-7, 6-7 by No. 4-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Through 45 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Cachin has played 25.9 games per match (42.6 in best-of-five matches) and won 49.1% of them.

Through 17 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Cachin has played 28.2 games per match (42.8 in best-of-five matches) and won 46.6% of them.

In the past year, Shelton has played 34 total matches (across all court types), winning 48.5% of the games. He averages 29.9 games per match (44.2 in best-of-five matches) and 10.3 games per set.

Shelton has played 20 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 30.3 games per match (45.7 in best-of-five matches) and 10.4 games per set while winning 49.3% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Cachin and Shelton have not competed against each other.

