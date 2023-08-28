A match between Petra Kvitova (No. 11) and Cristina Bucsa (No. 65) is slated for Monday, August 28 as part of the Round of 128 of the US Open in New York, New York.

You can watch ESPN to see the match unfold as Kvitova tries to take down Bucsa.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Petra Kvitova vs. Cristina Bucsa Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Kvitova vs. Bucsa Matchup Info

Kvitova is coming off a defeat to No. 50-ranked Linda Noskova, 6-3, 2-6, 4-6, in the Round of 32 at the Western & Southern Open.

In her last match in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, Bucsa lost 1-6, 3-6 against Jasmine Paolini.

Kvitova hasn't played Bucsa in the past five years.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Kvitova vs. Bucsa Odds and Probabilities

Petra Kvitova Cristina Bucsa -500 Odds to Win Match +333 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.1% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 60.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.