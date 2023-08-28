Petra Kvitova vs. Cristina Bucsa: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A match between Petra Kvitova (No. 11) and Cristina Bucsa (No. 65) is slated for Monday, August 28 as part of the Round of 128 of the US Open in New York, New York.
You can watch ESPN to see the match unfold as Kvitova tries to take down Bucsa.
Petra Kvitova vs. Cristina Bucsa Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Kvitova vs. Bucsa Matchup Info
- Kvitova is coming off a defeat to No. 50-ranked Linda Noskova, 6-3, 2-6, 4-6, in the Round of 32 at the Western & Southern Open.
- In her last match in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, Bucsa lost 1-6, 3-6 against Jasmine Paolini.
- Kvitova hasn't played Bucsa in the past five years.
How to Watch Monday's US Open
- Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Sloane Stephens
- Mirra Andreeva vs Olivia Gadecki
- Fiona Ferro vs Victoria Azarenka
- Maria Sakkari vs Rebeka Masarova
- Taylor Townsend vs Varvara Gracheva
Kvitova vs. Bucsa Odds and Probabilities
|Petra Kvitova
|Cristina Bucsa
|-500
|Odds to Win Match
|+333
|+6600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|83.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|23.1%
|1.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|60.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|39.1
