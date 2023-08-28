In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, Cristina Bucsa (ranked No. 65) meets Petra Kvitova (No. 11).

Kvitova carries -500 odds to take home a win against Bucsa (+333).

Petra Kvitova vs. Cristina Bucsa Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Petra Kvitova vs. Cristina Bucsa Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Petra Kvitova has an 83.3% chance to win.

Petra Kvitova Cristina Bucsa -500 Odds to Win Match +333 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.1% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 60.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.1

Monday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Petra Kvitova vs. Cristina Bucsa Trends and Insights

Kvitova most recently competed on August 16, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, and the match finished in a 6-3, 2-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 50-ranked Linda Noskova .

Bucsa last played on August 16, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open and was defeated 1-6, 3-6 by No. 43-ranked Jasmine Paolini.

Kvitova has played 21.2 games per match in her 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Kvitova has played 33 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.7 games per match.

In her 41 matches in the past year across all court types, Bucsa is averaging 22.0 games per match while winning 48.6% of those games.

Through 22 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Bucsa has averaged 19.8 games per match and 8.9 games per set, winning 50.8% of those games.

This is the first time that Kvitova and Bucsa have played in the last five years.

