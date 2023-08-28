Petra Kvitova vs. Cristina Bucsa: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, Cristina Bucsa (ranked No. 65) meets Petra Kvitova (No. 11).
Kvitova carries -500 odds to take home a win against Bucsa (+333).
Petra Kvitova vs. Cristina Bucsa Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Petra Kvitova vs. Cristina Bucsa Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Petra Kvitova has an 83.3% chance to win.
|Petra Kvitova
|Cristina Bucsa
|-500
|Odds to Win Match
|+333
|+6600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|83.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|23.1%
|1.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|60.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|39.1
Petra Kvitova vs. Cristina Bucsa Trends and Insights
- Kvitova most recently competed on August 16, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, and the match finished in a 6-3, 2-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 50-ranked Linda Noskova .
- Bucsa last played on August 16, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open and was defeated 1-6, 3-6 by No. 43-ranked Jasmine Paolini.
- Kvitova has played 21.2 games per match in her 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- Kvitova has played 33 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.7 games per match.
- In her 41 matches in the past year across all court types, Bucsa is averaging 22.0 games per match while winning 48.6% of those games.
- Through 22 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Bucsa has averaged 19.8 games per match and 8.9 games per set, winning 50.8% of those games.
- This is the first time that Kvitova and Bucsa have played in the last five years.
