A match between Quentin Halys (No. 70) and Benjamin Bonzi (No. 108) is scheduled for Monday, August 28 as part of the Round of 128 of the US Open in New York, New York.

Quentin Halys vs. Benjamin Bonzi Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Halys vs. Bonzi Matchup Info

Halys is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 93-ranked Facundo Diaz Acosta, 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, in the Round of 64 at the Winston-Salem Open.

In his most recent match on August 22, 2023, Bonzi lost 2-6, 3-6 against Sebastian Korda in the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open.

Halys has gotten the better of Bonzi, as he holds a 2-0 record in two head-to-head matches in the past five years. Their last meeting, which happened at the 2021 ATP Challenger Lille, France Men Singles on March 26, 2021, went to Halys, who secured a 6-4, 6-3 victory.

In four total sets, Halys has the advantage, earning the win in four of them, while Bonzi has won zero.

In 33 total games, Halys has the advantage, taking the win in 24 of them, while Bonzi has won nine.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Halys vs. Bonzi Odds and Probabilities

Quentin Halys Benjamin Bonzi -165 Odds to Win Match +130 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 53.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.5

