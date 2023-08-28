Quentin Halys vs. Benjamin Bonzi: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In the US Open Round of 128 on Monday, No. 70-ranked Quentin Halys faces No. 108 Benjamin Bonzi.
Halys has -165 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 64 with a win over Bonzi (+130).
Quentin Halys vs. Benjamin Bonzi Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Quentin Halys vs. Benjamin Bonzi Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Quentin Halys has a 62.3% chance to win.
|Quentin Halys
|Benjamin Bonzi
|-165
|Odds to Win Match
|+130
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|62.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|43.5%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|53.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.5
Quentin Halys vs. Benjamin Bonzi Trends and Insights
- Halys is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 93-ranked Facundo Diaz Acosta, 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, in the Round of 64 at the Winston-Salem Open.
- In his last match in the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open, Bonzi was defeated 2-6, 3-6 versus Sebastian Korda.
- Halys has played 43 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 27.1 games per match (38.5 in best-of-five matches).
- In his 32 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Halys has played an average of 25.6 games (36.0 in best-of-five matches).
- Bonzi has played 33 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 24.7 games per match (41.0 in best-of-five matches) and winning 48.9% of those games.
- Bonzi has averaged 26.8 games per match (43.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.2 games per set in 24 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 50.6% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Halys and Bonzi have played two times, and Halys has come out on top in each of them, including their last matchup at the 2021 ATP Challenger Lille, France Men Singles on March 26, 2021 (6-4, 6-3).
- Halys and Bonzi have faced off in four sets against on another, with Halys capturing four of them.
- Halys has won 24 games (72.7% win rate) against Bonzi, who has claimed nine games.
- In their two matches against each other, Halys and Bonzi are averaging 16.5 games and 2.0 sets.
