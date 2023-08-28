On Monday, Rafael Devers (.451 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 127 hits, batting .270 this season with 57 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

In 63.4% of his games this season (78 of 123), Devers has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (31.7%) he recorded more than one.

In 25 games this season, he has gone deep (20.3%, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 42.3% of his games this year, Devers has driven in at least one run. In 22 of those games (17.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 47.2% of his games this year (58 of 123), with two or more runs 15 times (12.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 60 .280 AVG .259 .359 OBP .331 .490 SLG .539 28 XBH 29 11 HR 18 42 RBI 46 40/25 K/BB 59/22 1 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings