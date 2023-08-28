Rafael Devers vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Monday, Rafael Devers (.451 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 127 hits, batting .270 this season with 57 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- In 63.4% of his games this season (78 of 123), Devers has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (31.7%) he recorded more than one.
- In 25 games this season, he has gone deep (20.3%, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 42.3% of his games this year, Devers has driven in at least one run. In 22 of those games (17.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 47.2% of his games this year (58 of 123), with two or more runs 15 times (12.2%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|60
|.280
|AVG
|.259
|.359
|OBP
|.331
|.490
|SLG
|.539
|28
|XBH
|29
|11
|HR
|18
|42
|RBI
|46
|40/25
|K/BB
|59/22
|1
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 161 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Javier (9-2) is looking for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 4.52 ERA in 127 1/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.52 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .239 to his opponents.
