The Round of 128 of the US Open will see Rebeka Masarova and Maria Sakkari go head to head at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday, August 28.

Rebeka Masarova vs. Maria Sakkari Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Masarova vs. Sakkari Matchup Info

Masarova lost 6-1, 3-6, 5-7 against Jasmine Paolini in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open (her last match).

Sakkari last played on August 17, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open and was taken down 3-6, 6-2, 3-6 by No. 17-ranked Karolina Muchova.

In the one matchup between Masarova and Sakkari in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 32 at Mutua Madrid Open, Sakkari came out on top, registering the 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 win.

In three total sets, Sakkari has the advantage, taking the win in two of them, while Masarova has taken one.

Sakkari has taken 15 games against Masarova, good for a 55.6% winning percentage, while Masarova has claimed 12 games.

Masarova vs. Sakkari Odds and Probabilities

Rebeka Masarova Maria Sakkari +290 Odds to Win Match -400 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 25.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 80.0% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 42.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.9

