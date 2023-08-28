Maria Sakkari (No. 8) will face Rebeka Masarova (No. 71) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, August 28.

Sakkari is favored (-400) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Masarova, who is +290.

Rebeka Masarova vs. Maria Sakkari Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Rebeka Masarova vs. Maria Sakkari Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Sakkari has an 80.0% chance to win.

Rebeka Masarova Maria Sakkari +290 Odds to Win Match -400 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 25.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 80.0% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 42.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.9

Rebeka Masarova vs. Maria Sakkari Trends and Insights

Masarova came up short 6-1, 3-6, 5-7 versus Jasmine Paolini in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open (her last match).

In the Western & Southern Open (her most recent tournament), Sakkari was beaten in the Round of 16 by No. 17-ranked Karolina Muchova, 3-6, 6-2, 3-6.

Masarova has played 21.7 games per match in her 43 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

On hard courts, Masarova has played 26 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.8 games per match while winning 54.6% of games.

In the past year, Sakkari has played 54 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.6% of the games. She averages 23.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

Sakkari is averaging 23.8 games per match and 9.5 games per set in 38 matches on hard courts in the past year.

In the one match between Masarova and Sakkari dating back to 2015, in the Mutua Madrid Open Round of 32, Sakkari was victorious 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Sakkari and Masarova have faced off in three sets against each other, with Sakkari winning two of them.

Sakkari and Masarova have matched up for 27 total games, and Sakkari has won more often, claiming 15 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Masarova and Sakkari are averaging 27 games and three sets per match.

