Monday's game at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (69-62) taking on the Houston Astros (74-58) at 7:10 PM ET (on August 28). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Red Sox, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Chris Sale (5-3) to the mound, while Cristian Javier (9-2) will take the ball for the Astros.

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

NESN

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored just once and won that contest.

Games involving Boston has hit the over in 10 straight contests with a total.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Red Sox have won 31 out of the 57 games, or 54.4%, in which they've been favored.

This season Boston has won 18 of its 33 games, or 54.5%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 654 total runs this season.

The Red Sox's 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.

