Richard Gasquet's Round of 128 match in the US Open against Fabian Marozsan is slated for Monday, August 28.

You can see Gasquet look to hold off Marozsan on ESPN.

Richard Gasquet vs. Fabian Marozsan Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Gasquet vs. Marozsan Matchup Info

Gasquet was defeated 6-4, 1-6, 6-7 against Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals of the Winston-Salem Open (his last match).

Marozsan is coming off a 4-6, 3-6 loss at the hands of No. 104-ranked Jaume Munar in the Round of 16 at the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.

Gasquet hasn't matched up with Marozsan in the past five years.

Gasquet vs. Marozsan Odds and Probabilities

Richard Gasquet Fabian Marozsan -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 54.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.1

